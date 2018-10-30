Gritters head out in Derbyshire tonight as freezing temperatures forecast

Gritters will be heading out across Derbyshire tonight as temperatures plummet.

The Met Office has forecast a low of 0 degrees tonight, so the gritters will be out this evening.

Derbyshire County Council will be out gritting some primary routes in the Derbyshire Dales and south of the county, and the Peak District high road.

Primary routes

- Are treated during the day and night before bad weather hits.

- Cover around 1,000 miles of road.

- Include major roads including all A roads and heavily used B roads, major bus routes, roads linking towns and larger villages and roads outside bus, train, police, fire and ambulance stations and hospitals.

- Include at least one route into villages and roads serving schools, health centres and other community facilities such as GPs surgeries and parish halls, where possible.