Police want to to trace Tyler Palmer-Andrews, 14, who was last seen in Belper at around 9.15pm on Saturday, December 22.

Tyler is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build, with short, dark-brown hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured padded jacket with a camouflage design, a red top, black tracksuit bottoms with red squares down the sides, and a green bag.

If you have seen Tyler, contact Derbyshire Constabular, quoting reference number 1280 of December 22.