Have your say on child orthodontics service

Parents of school age children are being asked to share their views about how child orthodontic services are delivered in the future.

l Improve the appearance and alignment of crooked, protruding or crowded teeth;

l Correct problems with the bite of the teeth.

Parents are being encouraged to complete an online survey, which asks them for their views about a range of issues including:

l Preferred appointment times

l Whether they would prefer their child’s orthodontist to be based near their home, school or place of work

l How important it is that their child’s orthodontist is accessible using public transport

l Acceptable waiting times for assessment and treatment

Parents whose children are already receiving treatment are also asked to rate the quality of the service and share any suggestions they have about how it could be improved.

NHS England locality director Trish Thompson said: “We are responsible for planning, buying and monitoring NHS orthodontic services to make sure they meet the needs of local people. We will soon be arranging new contracts to provide these services in the future and we want to hear the people’s views about what the services should look like.

“Please take a few minutes to complete the online survey so your views can be taken into account.”

You can complete the survey here

The closing date is Sunday, November 25, 2018.