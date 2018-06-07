Headteacher accused of sex offences against a teenage boy

A headteacher has been accused of ten sex offences and a further grooming offence involving a young teenage boy.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, June 5, how Robin Scott, 53, of Wycar, Bedale, in North Yorkshire, allegedly committed offences in Glossop.

Scott has been charged with ten sex offences involving a teenage boy aged under 16, from between February, last year, and June, 2018, as well as with an offence of meeting the same youngster following grooming between January, 2017, and June, 2018.

The defendant has been accused of initially being in contact with the youngster via social media from when the boy was 13-years-old, according to prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop.

Mrs Allsop added that when matters allegedly became more sexual the youngster was allegedly taken by Scott, who is a headteacher, to a Travelodge.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on July 3.

The defendant, who has not formally entered any pleas, was remanded in custody.