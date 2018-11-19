Derbyshire Charity needs your support to help people fighting eating disorders in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton

A Derbyshire charity which helps people battling eating disorders is asking for your help in winning funding to help more people in the north of the county.

First Steps Eating Disorders - the county’s only eating disorders charity – needs help to get a community bus so that it can support people in North Derbyshire.

The Derby-based charity is competing in the AVIVA Community Fund to get its services on the road and out to the towns and villages outside the city

People with eating disorders often struggle with their own transportation to access mainstream services and to get to the charity’s city-centre location.

The charity is launching its campaign in line with NHS Self-Care Week, which aims to encourage people suffering with eating disorders to engage with services and choose self-care for life.

If First Steps ED is successful in securing the £25,000 grant, it will provide its specialist counselling services to people in Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton, Ashbourne and beyond.

Cathy Cleary, founder and Chief Executive of First Steps ED, said: “Our services help thousands of people within Derbyshire, but we are asking for your readers’ help to ensure that we can provide our vital services to those who can’t get to us.

“Eating disorders have the highest death rate of any psychiatric illness and we need your help to treat them. Voting for us is free and easy. Please head to https://bit.ly/fsedaviva to cast your ten votes for our project. Voting ends on 20 November, so please do it quickly.”