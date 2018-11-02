Developers reveal plans for key Belper town centre site

Belper residents are being invited to view plans for new older people’s accommodation in the town.

Development company McCarthy and Stone is constructing extra care apartments on a 1.2-acre brownfield site as part of a wider development area located to the north of Derwent Street.

McCarthy and Stone bosses say they are drawing up plans to build new retirement apartments to meet a growing need for specialist housing for older people in Belper.

The developer says its proposals will also feature a restaurant, a homeowners’ lounge and communal gardens, with other local shops and services located close to the facility.

McCarthy and Stone will host a public exhibition to display the proposals to the public – before submitting a planning application to Amber Valley Borough Council later in the year.

The consultation event will take place on Thursday, November 8 between 3-7pm at The Nailers Conference Centre, Belper Town FC, Bridge Street.

The event will provide the community with an opportunity to view the proposals, speak with the project team and provide feedback.

Matt Wills, regional managing director of McCarthy and Stone, said this week: “We are looking forward to presenting our proposals to regenerate this vacant brownfield site with much-needed retirement accommodation that is in keeping with the local area.

“The site is well located, near to shops and services, and will provide local older people with the opportunity to remain in Belper in accommodation better suited to their needs.”

McCarthy and Stone says the apartments give homeowners ‘access to on-site care and support 24 hours a day, including flexible personal care and support packages tailored to individual needs’.

A spokesperson for the firm added: “McCarthy and Stone’s developments seek to promote an active lifestyle, with homeowners being encouraged to participate in activities organised by the house manager, including coffee mornings, leisure clubs and trips away – providing an excellent quality of life for all.”

For more information, contact the project team on 0800 298 7040.

You can also email feedback@mccarthyandstone-consultation.co.uk or visit the project website at www.mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/belper.