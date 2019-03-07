Plea to save Belper Crossfit gym

A 180-member Belper fitness studio could be closed after neighbours complained about noise.

Crossfit Amber Valley, on Queen’s Street has been issued an abatement notice, meaning the gym’s owners may have to stop the activity or limit it to certain times to avoid causing a nuisance.

Founder of the gym, Judith Gration, says she has worked with Amber Valley Borough Council, which issued the notice, but feels it is not supportive.

The 39-year-old said: “We received complaints about noise from residents on Queen’s Street, who heard weights banging to the floor.

“We have worked with the council to try and minimise the noise, such as moving the weights to another part of the unit, and trying to soundproof the room.

“We’re not trying to upset anyone, we are just trying to run a business.

"We are looking for new premises."

Members say the gym, which moved into the unit in Febuary 2018, is an asset to the community.

Crossfit is a training programme that focuses on cardiovascular endurance, stamina, strength, flexibility, power, speed, agility, balance, coordination, and accuracy.

Member John Baker, 35, says that the Crossfit gym has become a community of people who are passionate about fitness.

John, who has been taking part in Crossfit for six months, said: “It is a community more that a gym, where everyone helps each other.

“Members are looking to stand up for the gym - this is a passionate cry to do what we can to save it.”

A spokesperson for the borough council said: “The council served an Abatement Notice on the business on January 29, following a number of complaints from residents about noise emissions.

“The notice requires the noise from weights crashing, amplified music and raised voices/shouting to be abated, by whatever means the operator chooses, within 12 weeks.

“The notice does not require the business to close and has not been appealed.”