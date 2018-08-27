Here’s what the weather is looking like this Bank Holiday Monday

This is the weather forecast from the Met Office for today, Bank Holiday Monday.

A breezy morning with some showers in the west. the best of any brightness in the east.

Isolated showers spreading eastwards, then slowly dying out through the afternoon, with some brighter spells developing as winds ease.

Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Later in the day the remaining showers will soon be dying out leaving a dry end to the evening.

Cloud then breaking to give some clear spells and a risk of isolated fog patches.

Minimum temperature 9 °C.