Here’s what to expect from the weather today

Good morning- here is today’s weather forecast for Wednesday.

Any early rain this morning (September 12) will clear, then mainly dry with sunny spells. Some isolated showers could be possible in hilly areas.

Westerly winds could be brisk over exposed areas. Cooler today, with the maximum temperature peaking at 18 °C.

Keep checking back for all the latest weather updates.

