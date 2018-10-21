Here’s what to expect from the weather today

Here is the weather forecast for today (Sunday, October 21).

Local mist and fog patches could be slow to clear, then a mostly bright morning with early sunny spells.

Turning cloudier with some light rain likely later in the afternoon and during the evening.

Feeling quite mild by afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Evening cloud and rain clearing then turning clear with winds decreasing slowly.

Perhaps cloudier near the coast.

A chilly end to the night with a frost developing in sheltered parts. Minimum temperature 2 °C.