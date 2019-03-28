High-flying Derbyshire criminal defence lawyer is crowned with success after achieving prestigious qualification

A high-flying legal eagle has attained the prestigious right to represent his clients from the police station to Crown Court and the Court of Appeal.

VHS Fletchers Solicitors, on Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, recruited solicitor Denney Lau before moving to its relatively new office near the town centre and Mr Lau has gone from strength-to-strength.

Pictured is Chesterfield-based VHS Fletchers Solicitors' newly-appointed trainee Georgia Collins.

The criminal defence lawyer has recently attained his Higher Rights of Audience qualification which means he can represent clients all the way from the police station, through magistrates’ court and to Crown Court and the Court of Appeal.

VHS Partner David Gittins said: “This really is a credit to him that he has been able to pass an exceptionally difficult assessment including both written and practical exams.

“The decision for Denney to attain this qualification was so that he can offer his skills to both his existing client base but also to new clients.”

Fellow VHS solicitor Kevin Tomlinson already shares the same qualification which means the firm can maintain a closer, personal and longer sustained link with clients.

As testament to VHS Fletchers’ long-term commitment to providing excellent legal services to the community, the firm has also taken on new trainee Georgia Collins to help sustain a long-term presence in the town.

Ms Collins is expected to qualify in 2021 but will be a regular feature in the meantime at the police station and Crown Court assisting clients.