Historic photos recreated in Peak District to celebrate 70 years of Britain's National Parks
Five charities have taken to the Peak District to recreate a series of vintage photos as part of 70th anniversary celebrations for Britain's National Parks.
Historic photos from the 1920s, 30s and 40s showing the mass-movement campaign to protect the countryside have been recreated in the Peak District during a celebratory walk, which was filmed for BBC's Countryfile and will be shown on Sunday night, April 7. Tomo Thompson, CEO of Friends of the Peak District – the organisation that supplied many of the original photos commented: “We had a fantastic time updating these photos. The 70th anniversary of the National Parks is a great opportunity to further the important work being done to open the National Parks for everyone to enjoy regardless of background or ability.”
1920s Ramblers pose for a picture. Photo - Ramblers Association.