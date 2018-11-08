Homeless Chesterfield man found dead outside a Poundland store in Sheffield

A man found dead outside a Poundland store last month was a homeless Chesterfield man, the Derbyshire Times can reveal.

Graham Green, aged 59, was one of two men found slumped unconscious on the ground outside the store, in Sheffield city centre, at 4.45pm on October 15.

The other man regained consciousness and left before the police and paramedics arrived but sadly Mr Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said at the time that the death was being treated as unexplained but there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

While it remains unclear why Mr Green was in Sheffield, he was a well known figure in Chesterfield, where he had lived on the streets for some years and had found himself in trouble with the law on multiple occasions.

In June this year, Mr Green was sentenced to 18 weeks imprisonment after being arrested for a public order offence and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Last October, he was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison for assaulting a police officer and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order twice in two days.

And two months earlier – in August 2017 – he was sentenced to 118 days for threatening behaviour and performing a sex act in the town centre.

Mr Green’s recent life was also scattered with tragedy, with three close family members including his son and two grandsons dying in the last five years.

His son Mark – who was also homeless – died in January 2016 after being found unconscious in the Beetwell Street area of Chesterfield.

And two of his grandsons – nine-year-old Tyler Green and 12-year-old Jordan Green – died in a house fire in the village of North Wingfield in Derbyshire in 2013.

Sheffield Coroners‘ Court has yet to open an inquest into his death.