Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the South East as Met Office issues weather warnings

The south east is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth.
A second yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 9pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Bracknell Forest, Brighton and Hove, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Greater London, Hampshire, Kent, Medway, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Portsmouth, Reading, Slough, Southampton, Surrey, West Berkshire, West Sussex, Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham.
Hour-by-hour forecast
Tuesday (29 Jan)
00:00 - Clear night -1C
01:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C
02:00 - Partly cloudy night - 0C
03:00 - Cloudy 0C
04:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C
05:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C
06:00 - Cloudy 0C
07:00 - Cloudy 0C
08:00 - Cloudy 0C
09:00 - Cloudy 1C
10:00 - Cloudy 2C
11:00 - Cloudy 2C
12:00 - Overcast 3C
13:00 - Cloudy 3C
14:00 - Cloudy 3C
15:00 - Cloudy 3C
16:00 - Cloudy 3C
17:00 - Overcast 2C
18:00 - Overcast 2C
19:00 - Light rain 2C
20:00 - Sleet shower 2C
21:00 - Sleet showers 1C
22:00 - Heavy snow 1C
23:00 - Light snow 1C
Wednesday (30 Jan)
00:00 - Light snow 0C
03:00 - Cloudy 0C
06:00 - Cloudy -2C
09:00 -Sunny -2C
12:00 - Sunny 2C
15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C
18:00 - Clear night 0C
21:00 - Clear night -2C
Light snow is also expected from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan until the early hours of Friday morning (1 Feb).