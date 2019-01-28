Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit the South East as Met Office issues weather warnings

The south east is set to be hit by snow and ice this week, as temperatures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice. This is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth.

A second yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from 9pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 12pm on Wednesday (30 Jan), covering Bracknell Forest, Brighton and Hove, Buckinghamshire, East Sussex, Greater London, Hampshire, Kent, Medway, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Portsmouth, Reading, Slough, Southampton, Surrey, West Berkshire, West Sussex, Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Tuesday (29 Jan)

00:00 - Clear night -1C

01:00 - Partly cloudy night -1C

02:00 - Partly cloudy night - 0C

03:00 - Cloudy 0C

04:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C

05:00 - Partly cloudy night 0C

06:00 - Cloudy 0C

07:00 - Cloudy 0C

08:00 - Cloudy 0C

09:00 - Cloudy 1C

10:00 - Cloudy 2C

11:00 - Cloudy 2C

12:00 - Overcast 3C

13:00 - Cloudy 3C

14:00 - Cloudy 3C

15:00 - Cloudy 3C

16:00 - Cloudy 3C

17:00 - Overcast 2C

18:00 - Overcast 2C

19:00 - Light rain 2C

20:00 - Sleet shower 2C

21:00 - Sleet showers 1C

22:00 - Heavy snow 1C

23:00 - Light snow 1C

Wednesday (30 Jan)

00:00 - Light snow 0C

03:00 - Cloudy 0C

06:00 - Cloudy -2C

09:00 -Sunny -2C

12:00 - Sunny 2C

15:00 - Sunny intervals 3C

18:00 - Clear night 0C

21:00 - Clear night -2C

Light snow is also expected from 3pm on Thursday (31 Jan until the early hours of Friday morning (1 Feb).