There are currently hour long delays on the M1 after a collision.

Highways England are also warning travellers to allow extra travel time to East Midlands Airport.

The vehicles have been moved following a collision on the southbound carriageway between J25 and J24A.

A Highways spokesman said: "All lanes now open however there are delays of approx 60 minutes on the approach. Safe travels today, please allow additional time if travelling to the airport."