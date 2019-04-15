How do you fancy a luxury dream home in the Peak District?

House hunters searching for that something special should look no further than the final three homes remaining at Lovell Homes’ The Coppice development in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The development, located on Manchester Road, offers a stylish selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The five-bedroom property 'Owlbrook' is on the market for 467,995.

Priced at £342,995, the Furlow A is one of the remaining homes available to purchase at this desirable development.

This home style is a beautiful four-bedroom home, with a light and open plan living/dining area, with French doors opening out onto the rear garden, perfect for entertaining guests.

The last remaining five-bedroom home is the beautiful Owlbrook property, priced at £467,995.

This home features a spacious living room with a bay window that opens out to the front of the house.

The stunning dining kitchen

To the rear of the property is the impressive kitchen and dining area, with a modern kitchen island separating the two, creating the perfect room for bringing even the busiest of families together.

The third available is the stylish four-bedroom Langton style home, priced at £362,995.

Downstairs, this home boasts a very generous living room, perfect for all the family to escape to after a long day. There is also a separate study and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a stylish kitchen/dining area to the rear of the property.

Located in northern Derbyshire, Chapel-en-le-Frith is a rural market town near to Buxton and High Peak.

The development is surrounded by idyllic walks and stunning scenery, as well as ideal locations for family days out such as Chatsworth House, Haddon Hall and Hardwick Hall.

For further information on the homes and to book an appointment to visit the homes, call 01298 881592. Alternatively, you can visit the website.