A concerned Selston resident whose chicken is missing is asking people to keep their eyes open.

The white chicken which is missing from the Common Side area of Selston, is not believed to have been eaten by a fox as there is "no feather evidence found".

The missing chicken

The concerned owner said: "This is a long shot. She could have been blown away in the storm on Sunday afternoon."

The owner also said that their other chickens Dilys, Chloe, Humpty and Flaviour are missing the missing chicken.