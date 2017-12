Across the UK, 237 people are thought to have taken their own lives on the rail network last year alone.

Train driver, ANDY BOTHAM, of Matlock, experienced this first hand when someone stepped out in front of a train he was driving 15 years ago. Now he works with train drivers’ union Aslef and the Samaritans to help other railway staff recover after witnessing such a horrific event. This is his story.