ICE ALERT: Met Office issue overnight yellow weather warning

The Met Office has issued a severe yellow weather warning for ice.

This category three weather warning will be in place from this afternoon - Wednesday, Decemebr 13 at 4pm for 19 hours through the night to 11am tomorrow, Thursday, December 14.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Ice will again form on some surfaces from late Wednesday afternoon, which will continue through the night and well into Thursday morning.

“In addition, wintry showers will spread from the west with some accumulations of snow, though mostly restricted to high ground.

“There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some slippery surfaces likely.

“Most of the snow accumulations will occur above 200 m where 2-5 cm is likely in places. However, 1-2 cm is possible at low levels very locally where heavier showers occur.”