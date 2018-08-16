Important advice for rail passengers travelling between Derby, Belper and Matlock

Rail passengers travelling between Derby, Belper, Ambergate and Matlock are being urged to plan ahead as further changes to services are introduced as part of the Derby Resignalling project.

From Saturday, August 25 work will start to replace the track to the north of Derby station meaning trains between Matlock and Derby will not be able to run.

A bus replacement service will be in operation on the route, which also serves Duffield, Whatstandwell, Cromford and Matlock bath stations, until October 7.

Customers travelling during this time are urged to check their journey before setting off as some stations are not suitable for bus replacement services. Therefore, buses will pick up and drop off in other locations.

Work has been taking place since Sunday, July 22 to upgrade the track and signalling and rebuild the platforms at the southern end of Derby station – and now attention turns to the north of the station.

Adam Piddington, customer experience director at East Midlands Trains, which runs the services, said: “It is fantastic to see how quickly the work is progressing at the southern end of Derby station.

“However, there are further changes to services in the meantime and from Saturday until October 7 there will not be any East Midlands Trains services between Derby and Matlock while the track and signalling to the north of Derby station is replaced.

“We understand these changes will have an impact on those travelling throughout this time but we have worked hard with Network Rail to provide the best possible alternatives for customers.

“We are adding extra wayfinding on the route for customers, providing customer service staff on every vehicle and increasing the frequency of services to provide more options for customers. We will also have extra vehicles on standby, particularly for the Matlock Illuminations firework displays.

“We are very grateful for the support and patience of our customers and look forward to the successful completion of these upgrade works.”

A full timetable and details of the bus replacement service are available in stations or on the dedicated Derby Resignalling website, www.derby2018.co.uk