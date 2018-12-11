Jailed Derbyshire shoplifter faces death if she fails to beat a heroin addiction

A serial shoplifter who could die if she does not stop using drugs has been jailed after three raids at two Chesterfield stores.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 5 how Lianne Norman, 40, of Tunstall Way, Walton, Chesterfield, struck twice at Ashgate Service Station and once at a Lidl store, at Whittington Moor.

Pictured is Lianne Norman, 40, of Tunstall Way, Walton, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 12 weeks after admitting three shop thefts.

Prosecuting solicitor Ann Barrett said police received reports of a female at the Spar, at Ashgate Service Station, on Ashgate Road, on August 28, who took items and she was captured on CCTV leaving without paying.

Norman was later detained by staff at a Lidl store on September 12, on Sheffield Road, after she had concealed items and gave a false name to police before she admitted the theft.

Ms Barrett added that Norman also entered the Spar service station store again on September 17 and stole two bottles of wine and a bottle of port or sherry.

Norman struggled to remember committing the offences after she was arrested but she identified herself from CCTV footage.

The probation service stated that Norman is a heroin-user and is not currently having any treatment.

Norman, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the three thefts and also admitted resisting a police officer.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Norman has recently come out of hospital after suffering with a blood clot on her lung, sepsis, deep vein thrombosis and a heart murmur from a leaky valve.

He added: “She has long-standing difficulties with the use of illicit substances and she has gone for long periods as homeless and has used illicit substances.

“As a result she has been involved in offending to support her addiction.”

A doctor also told Norman that if she continues to use drugs, according to Mr Strelley, her life expectancy will be short.

Mr Strelley said: “If she doesn’t stop using drugs she will end up dead and the only way of stemming this problem is for her to work with professionals.”

Magistrates sentenced Norman to 12 weeks of custody and ordered her to pay £68 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.