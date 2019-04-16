Jealous man smashed wife’s Royal Crown Derby collection before punching her in the nose

A jealous thug smashed his wife’s collection of Royal Crown Derby ornaments before punching her in the nose.

John Taylor, 42, of North Street, Clay Cross, had been accusing his wife of sleeping with her work colleagues before he lashed out, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the hearing on April 15: “The complainant describes that she was at home on March 26 when there was an argument with Taylor and it happens on a daily basis.”

Mrs Allsop added that during the morning Taylor had told his wife he wanted her out and she said in the past he had accused her of sleeping with work colleagues.

Taylor lashed out at a cabinet in the living room, according to Mrs Allsop, and about 40 pieces of Royal Crown Derby were smashed including a sentimental item.

Mrs Allsop added that later in the day Taylor went out and returned having had alcohol.

He accused his wife of sleeping with others, according to Mrs Allsop, before he punched her in the nose.

Mrs Allsop said the complainant went to get a coat and she used a spray on Taylor because she feared she was going to be attacked again.

Taylor pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to causing damage.

The court heard Taylor’s wife retracted her complaint but Mrs Allsop explained this does not mean the circumstances are not true.

Rob Sowter, defending, said Taylor’s wife had attended the hearing to support him.

Taylor was sentenced to an 18 month community order with rehabilitation and better relationship programmes with 80 hours of unpaid work. He must also pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.