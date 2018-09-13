Jobs boost as Derbyshire company takes on new staff

A Ripley-based home care provider company is looking to expand its workforce by recruiting 15 new employees.

Carewatch Derbyshire is a local home care provider which is seeing a period of rapid growth and is looking to expand its business by employing 15 new care and support workers. Bosses say they are looking for ‘compassionate, considerate people’ who ‘wish to make a real difference to the lives of others’.

The company hosted an open day on Wednesday, September 12, to show potential applicants what to expect when joining the growing team which provide at home care to vulnerable people across Amber Valley, Erewash and the surrounding areas.

Rachel Contrino, Carewatch Derbyshire’s registered manager, said: “Our amazing care and support workers are the lifeblood of our organisation, and we are now looking for more like minded people to join our fantastic team.

“This is a demanding but fulfilling career, which offers a sense of job satisfaction unlike no other through helping vulnerable people who need a little extra support in later life.”

In addition to caring for the elderly, Carewatch Derbyshire provides assistance to adults and children with learning and physical disabilities.

It also provides mental health support and helps family carers, enabling them to take some time off from their caring commitments.

Staff also provide care for those with dementia, Alzhiemer’s and other long-term illnesses and conditions, those requiring end-of-life care or recently discharged from hospital, and many other unique care and support situations.

They assist with household tasks, provide personal care and provide companionship to customers while on shopping trips or social outings.

It is often as simple as having a chat and a cup of tea with them.

Those wanting to discuss the chance of joining the team or exploring opportunities at Carewatch Derbyshire should call 01773 514990.