Judge is shocked to learn a thug has been reunited with his partner after he throttled her

A judge was alarmed to hear how a troubled relationship has been resumed after a thug had throttled his partner in her home.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 4 how Dominic McKenna, 26, of Church Walk, New Whittington, Chesterfield, verbally abused his partner before grabbing her around the throat with both his hands.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said the assault had happened in a flat at Church Walk where the defendant has been living with his partner.

Mr Cooper claimed there has been violence and verbal abuse in the relationship which has not always been reported.

McKenna’s partner had returned from checking one of her children, according to Mr Cooper, when McKenna started shouting at her and she pushed him to get him to leave.

But Mr Cooper added that McKenna pushed his partner back and she fell on the sofa and as he lunged to grab her she fell on the floor and he used both hands to choke her.

McKenna’s partner revealed that she thought the defendant was going to kill her, according to Mr Cooper, and she hit him with a remote control to protect herself before fleeing the flat and calling police.

The defendant, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating after the incident on November 21.

He also admitted breaking a bail condition by being at his partner’s flat on December 4.

District Judge Andrew Davison said: “It’s a disturbing offence with choking.”

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter said his instructions were that the relationship between the couple has resumed.

But District Judge Davison said: “Clearly, it should not have done, should it?”

McKenna, who has previous convictions, was sentenced to 18 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.