Judge warns boozed-up offender he will go to prison if he does not stay out of trouble

A judge has warned a booze-plagued offender who damaged a door and a motorcycle registration plate that if he re-offends he will go to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 8, how Shane Anthony Smith, 34, formerly of Compton Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield, was so drunk he could not remember causing the damage in Holmewood on New Year’s Day.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said a woman heard a noise outside her flat on Compton Street and when she looked at the CCTV monitor she could see Smith damaging a light and sensor outside her door.

The woman stated that something was also put in her lock and she could not operate the outside door.

Mrs Allsop added that another nearby neighbour returned home to learn the number plate of his motorcycle on Queen’s Walk had been cracked.

The defendant told police he had been drunk and he is an alcoholic and could not recall causing the damage.

Mrs Allsop said the owner of the motorcycle was offered £10 to repair the damaged number plate and the other neighbour said the council repaired the lock and the cracked light still works.

Smith, now of Moorland Drive, Heath, pleaded guilty to two counts of damage.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Smith: “You were an out of control drunk on that particular day and you were a nuisance to your neighbours.”

He sentenced Smith to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an eight-week curfew.

Smith was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

But District Judge Davison warned Smith to behave himself and that if he breached the community order he will got to prison.