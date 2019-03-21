Kilburn florist brings cheer to Amber Valley with ‘lonely bouquets’

A Kilburn florist went viral on social media this week, after leaving ‘lonely bouquets’ around Amber Valley to bring a little cheer to people’s lives.

Tina Green, who owns GreenBlooms Floral Design, left four bouquets in Alfreton, Heanor Gate, Loscoe and Kilburn on Monday, March 18, where they could be found by unsuspecting members of the public.

Former police detectiveTina, 42, said: “With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment it feels quite grim, so I just thought I would cheer some people up on a Monday morning.

“It’s an idea that’s big with florists in the United States and obviously there’s the possibility it might win me a new customer, so it’s win-win, but I didn’t expect what happened.”

The story took a twist when one of the bouquets was picked up by Loscoe resident Kathleen Sperry, whose husband Eddie died days earlier.

Tina said: “She called me and said she found the bouquet in a bus stop, and it felt like a gift from her husband. I was in floods of tears.

“Another one was given to a hairdresser in Alfreton high street whose customer found the flowers on the street. Another was a woman who said she been having a (bad) day up to that point.”

She added: “The response from the media and online has been phenomenal. I think I will make it an annual thing.”

For more of Tina’s work, see greenblooms.co.uk.