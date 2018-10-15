Kilburn mum completes Royal Parks run for child mobility aid charity

A Kilburn mum took on the Royal Parks half marathon last weekend in the latest step of her fundraising campaign for a charity which will one day have to help her daughter.

Caroline Price, 35, completed the 13-mile route through London’s Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens in two hours and 24 minutes on Sunday.

Octavia-Grace was in London to cheer her mum across the finish line.

She is only just warming up though, as Caroline plans to run the full London Marathon in April for Whizz-Kidz, a charity providing vital mobility equipment for children and young people.

Caroline said: “My three-year-old daughter, Octavia-Grace Guyler, has megalencephaly-capillary malformation syndrome (MCAP), so in the next few years she will need to start using specially adapted wheelchairs, which can cost up to £5,600.

“I’ve already met children with the same condition who’ are supported by Whizz-Kidz. It’s a fantastic organisation.”

MCAP is a genetic disorder characterized by overgrowth of body tissues including the brain, causing complications for Octavia including epilepsy and developmental delays.

Caroline said: “It means I had to give up work and we spend most of our time in and out of hospitals.

“She needs constant care because her seizures are silent — but she’s the most amazing little girl, and its just normal for our family now.”

Caroline is hoping to raise at least £2,100 over the two races, and is running online raffles and auctions too.

She said: “I watched the marathon on television this year and just decided I was going to do it. I hadn’t put my trainers for four years since I snapped a ligament.

“I can run about 14.4 miles now, training two or three times a week around Kilburn, Belper and Holbrook. Sometimes my other half Jason will put Octavia in a bike trailer and we’ll all go out together.

“In fact, fundraising has been the hardest part because there are not many people who know how to care for her while we do other things.”

For details on how to support Caroline’s fundraising, see https://goo.gl/akS8gv.