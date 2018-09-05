Killer escapes from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for information to catch an escaped prisoner.

This morning (Wednesday September 5 Andrew Craigie absconded from HMP Sudbury.

Craigie was serving a life sentence having been convicted of manslaughter at Stafford Crown Court in 2006.

The 38-year-old is originally from Stoke-on-Trent and also has links to Stafford and Lancashire.

He is described as white, 6ft 0ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and a short beard.

Craigie was wearing a blue checked shirt and dark trousers.

He has a two inch scar on his left thumb and a piercing in his left ear.

Call Derbyshire Constaulary on 101, quoting the reference number 336-050918 in any correspondence.