Knife-wielding Derbyshire debtor forced visiting bailiff collector into a bath tub

A knife-wielding debtor attacked a bailiff and admitted pushing him into a bath after he had come to collect over £500 from an outstanding parking fine.

Glenn Kitchen, 45, of Ash Crescent, Eckington, came towards the visiting bailiff with a knife before he pursued him into a bathroom and pushed him into a bath, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on October 23: “The complainant is an enforcement officer and he states that he went to Ash Crescent to collect a £530 debt and states he went to the door and tried the handle in case it was unlocked and opened it in case there were dogs and he walked in.”

Mrs Allsop added that Kitchen’s partner was screaming saying he could not come in and Kitchen told the bailiff he could not pay the debt.

While the bailiff started filling in paperwork, according to Mrs Allsop, Kitchen appeared with a knife with the blade forward in a stabbing position.

Mrs Allsop added that the bailiff grabbed Kitchen’s right arm and tried to hold him back before running into a bathroom and falling back into a tub as Kitchen’s partner opened the door.

Kitchen was standing over the bailiff who grabbed the defendant’s arm to hold the knife away from him, according to Mrs Allsop, and his partner was trying to stop him.

The defendant told police the bailiff had not identified himself and he had been aggressive and the defendant said he had asked his partner to call police to check if the bailiff had permission to enter their home.

Kitchen claimed the bailiff swore and he was concerned because his son was in the property and he shouted at the bailiff telling him to get out.

He admitted to police he had been in possession of a knife and that he had pushed the bailiff into the bath but he had not intended to harm him.

The defendant added that he regretted the incident and he is not a violent person.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Kitchen pleaded guilty to affray by using or threatening violence after the incident on July 22, 2017.

Defence solicitor Annette Thomas said Kitchen made a complaint about the bailiff in relation to an unpaid parking fine and the enforcement company concluded the bailiff’s conduct had not met professional standards and apologised for him not abiding in a civil manner.

The company also awarded Kitchen £250 in compensation, according to Ms Thomas.

Ms Thomas added that Kitchen had suffered the loss of his parents in recent years and he fell into bankruptcy after his business collapsed and his home was repossessed.

She said: “He threatened this gentleman but thankfully no one was injured. He said he is remorseful for his actions.”

Magistrates sentenced Kitchen to 20 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and a £100 compensation.