Latest Derby magistrates’ court results for Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Gavin Andrew Brookes, 35, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Kirk Hallam. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously on Oliver Road, Ilkeston. Community order to last until December 9, 2019, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after being requested to do so by police on Oliver Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Oliver Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Oliver Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Michael Sharpe, 37, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Fined £346 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.

Camran Revill, 23, of Priory Close, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the defendant had exceeded the specified limit on Godfrey Drive, at Ilkeston. Fined £320 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months.

Mark Cragg, 34, of Linden Grove, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Sandiacre. Fined £390 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ashley James Hall, 32, of Warwick Road, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Lower Somercotes Hill, Alfreton. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Lower Somercotes Hill, Alfreton. No separate penalty.

Jardin Main, 38, of Baker Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Waverley Street, Long Eaton. Fined £461 and must pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Crystal Michelle Thomas, 37, of Scott Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Verdict proved in absence that she drove a vehicle and failed to comply with the indication given by white line road markings on Nottingham Road, Ripley. No separate penalty. Verdict proved in absence that she drove without due care and attention at Ripley. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

Daniel Carmen, 26, of Holly Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Ripley. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle at Ripley and failed to stop. Fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police after not giving personal details. No separate penalty.

Jonathan Parkin, 38, of Kilbourne Road, Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Chapel Street, at Kilburn. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle at Kilburn without insurance. Fined £330 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

McCauley Grant Joseph Stanton, 22, of Ward Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on High Street, at Ripley. No endorsement due to special reasons because the defendant was misled by employers and genuinely believed the vehicle was insured for him to drive. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Philip Rose, 64, of Highfield Drive, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Gin Close Way, Awsworth. Fined £76 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Maxwell Yeomans, 44, of Canada Street, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on High Lane East, at West Hallam. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on High Lane East, at West Hallam. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months with 200 hours of unpaid work. Further disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Other

Paul Joseph Brennan, 53, of Godfrey Drive, Kirk Hallam. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 9, 2019, with 180 hours of unpaid work.

Leighton Aubrey Murtagh, 43, of St John’s Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Fined £923 and must pay a £92 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Leanne Margaret Perkins, 30, of Openacre, Ironville. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for stealing cosmetics and razors belonging to Wilkinson’s, on Institute Lane, at Alfreton, has been amended by extending the operational period by six months to 18 months.

Carmen Chistodoulou, 33, of Dovedale Circle, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to harassment at Barker Gate, Ilkeston, by making unwanted contact via text messages and by posting inappropriate messages on social media and by sending a letter. Restraining order to last until December 10, 2020. Must pay £400 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Transit van on Barker Gate, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Vauxhall Astra on Barker Gate, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Barker Gate, Ilkeston. Community order to last until December 10, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Kurtis Luke Marshall, 28, of Ridge Street, Sandiacre. Found guilty of stealing a pedal cycle valued at £380 on Derby Road, at Long Eaton. Found guilty of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Resolve programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £250 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Tarnya Seagrave, 33, of Shakespeare Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to four counts of sending to two people an electronic communication, namely Facebook messages, which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive in Derby. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until December 12, 2019, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Shaun Patrick Reynolds, 41, of Beresford Drive, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a hose pipe at Ilkeston. Must pay £30 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a fence panel at Ilkeston. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.