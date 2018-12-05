Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Other

Jamie Scott Parker, 40, of Ruffs Drive, Hucknall. Pleaded guilty to damaging items at Margaret Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to harassment after making unwanted calls and texts and turned up at an address and other locations and threatened to harm a pet rabbit. Must pay £184 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until November 11, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 11, 2020.

George Clarke. 20, of Wyvern Close, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public at Market Place, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael James Kavanagh, 37, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £120. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Mark Anthony Murphy, 47, of Nottingham Road, Derby. Pleaded guilty to attending an address in Heanor which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to contacting a specific person in Heanor which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Stevie-Deanne Wainwright, 23, of Coronation Road, Stanley, Ilkeston. Found guilty of assault by beating at Stanley, Ilkeston. Must pay £80 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle windscreen at Stanley, Ilkeston. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Christopher Andre Howell, 30, of New Street, South Normanton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Admitted failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing £8 and an Olympus digital camera valued at £150 at South Normanton. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Susan Osbourne, of Beresford Drive, Cotmanhay, Ilkeston. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant deposited a cigarette end in Bath Street, Ilkeston. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Tracey Riley, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant deposited a cigarette end in Cross Street Retail Park, Long Eaton. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £127.50 costs.

Ian Wells, of Cromford Road, Langley Mill. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant deposited a banana peel in Mansfield Road, at Langley Mill. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £212.50 costs.

Richard Gration, 48, of Nelson Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to income support in that he was working. Fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify Amber Valley Borough Council of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to housing benefit in that he was working. Indicated a guilty plea to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to a carer allowance in that he was working. Community order to last until November 14, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Scott Robinson, 39, of Baker Road, Newthorpe, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence on Park Avenue, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Community order to last until November 11, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Ivor Brown, 73, of Chatsworth Close, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance at Crossley Street, Ripley. Fined £120 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate at Crossley Street, Ripley. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Crossley Street, Ripley. No separate penalty.

Kirstine Ritchie, 30, of Swenson Avenue, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Shilo Way, at Ilkeston, without insurance. Fined £260 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate on Shilo Way, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Helen Haigh, 49, of Owen Avenue, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Owen Avenue, at Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stephen Ashley, 52, of Derby Road, Long Eaton. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance on Westminster Avenue, at Sandiacre. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Found guilty of permitting someone to drive a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Westminster Avenue, at Sandiacre. No separate penalty.

Dylan Dixon, 22, of Mansfield Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on the A38 Watchorn roundabout, at Alfreton. Fined £270 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on the A38 Watchorn roundabout when the nearside front wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. No separate penalty.

Pauline Proctor, 67, of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Godfrey Drive, at Ilkeston. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Shufflebottom, 18, of Sandwell Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Nottingham Road, at Borrowash, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a wall and failed to stop. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Community order to last until November 14, 2019, with a three-week curfew with electronic monitoring, a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Assault

Philip Martin Price, 62, of Park Close, Little Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating on Park Close, at Little Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Brent William Gibson, 33, of Huftons Court, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 13, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.