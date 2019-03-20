Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Tom Blatch, 23, of Whilton Court, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to driving a vehicle dangerously on the A52 westbound Brian Clough Way, at Derby. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 10, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Joseph Temitope, 44, of Parkinson Street, Bolton. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Station Road, at Langley Mill, Heanor. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Station Road, at Langley Mill, Heanor. No separate penalty.

Laura Louise Burrows, 24, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Charlotte Gilliver, 20, of Victoria Road, Draycott. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Repton Road, at Sawley. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence of 12 months.

Glyn Parry, 61, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Fined £369 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Christian Szep, 30, of Hartcroft Road, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £276 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Phillip Norman Shelton, 52, of Fleet Crescent, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Town Street, at Duffield, Belper. Fined £162 and ordered to pay £500 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Leigh Francis Tudor, 49, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle on Leopold Street, at Long Eaton, after consuming so much alcohol that it had exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £277 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Theft

Ashley Mark Proctor, 36, of Watkinson Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing a beef joint valued at £8 belonging to the Co-operative at Town Street, Duffield. Must pay £8 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Other

Benjamin Thow, 28, of Oaklands Avenue, Littleover, Derby. Indicated a guilty plea to being a person importing, producing, carrying, keeping, treating or disposing of controlled waste who failed to take all reasonable measures to prevent the escape of waste from their control or the control of another person at Codnor Park. Fined £480 and must pay a £48 victim surcharge and £450 costs.

Craig Andrew Hildred, 46, of Town Street, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person in Sandiacre which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Pleaded guilty to contacting the same specific person indirectly in Sandiacre which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting another specific person in Sandiacre which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Indicated a guilty plea to entering the Red Lion public house, on Derby Road, Sandiacre, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Glenn Alan Harrison, 42, of Osmaston Close, Sawley. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Suspended sentence which was imposed for five thefts varied to a prison term of 26 weeks suspended for 15 months with a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to three days and original requirements including a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Kieran Paul Stead, 28, of Striding Edge Close, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to three days and the original requirements are to continue including a curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Darren Dean Bignall, 33, of Blackburn Place, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with an additional eight hours of unpaid work with the original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and an unpaid work requirement.

Paul Riley, 31, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a photo frame. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £200 compensation. Restraining order to last until March 11, 2022. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Convicted of an offence while he was subject to a community order for an offence of theft. No adjudication. Convicted of an offence while subject to a separate community order which was imposed for offences of theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community orders including stealing washing tablets, steaks, packets of chicken, more meat and cheese. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal, or realisation of stolen goods from a burglary. Pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of Lenor Unstoppables valued at £24.96 belonging to Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay £24.96 compensation. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. No separate penalty.

Brian Green, 52, of HMP Lindholme, on Bawtry Road, Lindholme, Doncaster. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. The court found this offence was aggravated due to the victim being, or was presumed to be, transgender. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Sandiacre in a separate incident. Must pay £50 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. The court found that this offence was aggravated due to hostility based on the sexual orientation, or presumed sexual orientation, of the victim.

Kyle Swadling, 23, of Hunter Road, Belper. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Citroen vehicle. Must pay £342.72 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months. Restraining order to last until March 12, 2021.

Damien Danby, 37, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Proved in absence that he used threatening behaviour on High Street, at Loscoe, Heanor. Restraining order to last until March 12, 2021. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Indicated a guilty plea to being a relevant offender under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and that he failed to comply with notification requirements by failing to notify police within three days of a change of address or that he had become of no fixed abode. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.