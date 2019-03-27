The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Motoring

Derby magistrates' court.

Tom Woodhall, 27, of Church Street, Shirland, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £392 and must pay a £39 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Seth Aaron Warton, 19, of Doncaster Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until March 17, 2020, with 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Leigh Richard Spencer, 41, of Thirlmere Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Michael Davis, 78, of Main Street, Mapperley, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop and give details. Fined £200 and must pay £385 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kane Jamie Howard, 24, of Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £290 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Brian Watson, 61, of Carter Lane East, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Tina Haslam, 40, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

James Thomas William Bannister, 35, of Marsh Lane, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the breach offence. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing 16 cans of Lynx deodorant valued at £86.70 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four bottles of vodka valued at £64 belonging to the Co-op at Belper. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing horse medications valued at £294.09 belonging to Peak Pharmacy. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a joint of meat valued at £9 belonging to the Co-op. Committed to prison for 13 weeks.

Louise Margaret Barbara Britt, 32, of Ash Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing two cans of Tennents beer belonging to the One Stop shop. Must pay £5 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging three cases of Budweiser beer valued belonging to the One Stop shop. Must pay £30 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door. Fined £50 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a custody cell. Community order to last until March 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Sophie Jane Allen, 36, of Marsh Lane Crescent, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four bottles of vodka valued at £64 belonging to the Co-op. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing horse medications valued at £294.09 belonging to Peak Pharmacy. Fined £40 and must pay £294.09 in compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order to last until March 18, 2020, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kelly Marie Rigney, 37, of Fairfield Road, Horsley Woodhouse, Ilkeston. Admitted to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring, a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and original requirements are to continue including a curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothes valued at £53 belonging to Peacocks Clothing. Must pay £53 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody at Derby magistrates’ court having been released on bail. Community order to last until April 15, 2019, with a four-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months which had been imposed for stealing goods valued at £148 belonging to Morrisons. No action taken on the breach.

Assault

Jamie Philip Alvey, 36, of Ray Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to assaulting a police officer by beating. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 8, 2019, with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Theft

Mark Berki, 19, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing food valued at £593.48 belonging to Morrisons. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 19, 2019, with an Attendance Centre Requirement.

Rachel Matisie Phipps, 28, of Marsh Lane Crescent, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing various meat items valued at £55 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay £55 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing various confectionery and meat items valued at £24 belonging to Tesco on Gregory’s Way, at Far Laund, Belper. Must pay £24 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing steak valued at £50 belonging to the Co-op, on Whitemoor Lane, Belper. Must pay £50 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing Lynx deodorant valued at £86.70 belonging to Boots, on King Street, Belper. Must pay £86.70 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing steak valued at £30 belonging to the Co-op, on Strutt Street, Belper. Must pay £30 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Radley purse valued at £79 belonging to the Leather Shop. Must pay £79 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing steak valued at £90 belonging to the Co-op, on Whitemoor Lane, at Belper. Must pay £90 compensation. Committed to prison for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of another suspended sentence order which had been imposed for three shop theft offences. Suspended sentence of 26 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months, which had been imposed for three shop thefts, extended to 24 months.

Lewis Hadland Jackson, 26, of High Street, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two bottles of Bacardi at Tesco. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cheese and butter at Iceland. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing three Persil washing powders at Wilko. Indicated a guilty plea to three counts of stealing steak from the Co-op. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order which had been imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to another 12 month conditional discharge which had been imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for seven thefts, a false representation offence and for failing to surrender to bail. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original two offences of theft which were subject to the conditional discharge orders. Also dealt with for the original seven thefts, one count of fraud and failing to surrender to bail which were subject to the suspended sentence order. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.