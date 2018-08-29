Latest Derby magistrates’ court results involving Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results involving cases from Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley and Heanor are listed below.

Assault

Manisha Robinson, 18, of Crosby Street, Derby. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a special constable in the execution of his duty on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty on Station Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Conditionally discharged for 24 months.

Terry Fisher, 57, of Milton Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to custody for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Other

Christopher Paul Walker, 34, of Ray Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to using or having possession of criminal property namely a Carrera Vulcan pedal cycle. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Frank Roy William Webster, 28, of Teesdale Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place on High Street, at Long Eaton. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Thomas Slodczyk, 28, of Wood Avenue, Sandiacre. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer contrary to his Post Sentence Supervision. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Daniel Williams, 26, of Matlock Road, at Broadholme, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue. Fined £50 and must pay £60 costs.

Alex Liam Monsheimer, 26, of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston. Found guilty of being in charge of a dog, namely a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, which was dangerously out of control in a public place at the rear of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston, and while out of control the dog injured someone. Dog, known as Boomer, must be destroyed unless it is kept under control by keeping the dog on a leash at all times when in public, and must be under the control of a person aged 18 or over when in public, and the dog must be muzzled at all times when in a public place. Community order to last until August 15, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

Robert Ready, 42, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer and failing to participate in activities. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Theft

Rhyce Langley, 19, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of meat belonging to Home Bargains, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Must pay £76 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a further quantity of meat belonging to Home Bargains, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a further quantity of meat belonging to Home Bargains. Pleaded guilty to stealing more meat belonging to Home Bargains. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to Farm Foods, on Cross Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to a further count of stealing meat from Farm Foods, at Long Eaton. Must pay £38 compensation. Pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing cider and energy drinks from Home Bargains, at Long Eaton. Committed to detention in a Young Offenders’ Institution for 12 weeks.

Motoring

Liam Baker, 28, of Hickings Lane, Stapleford, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on the B6540 Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 41mph. Fined £103 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Wayne Mark Barber, 33, of Spruce Grove, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on the A38 southbound at Ripley without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on the A38 southbound at Ripley. No separate penalty.

Katie Barsby, 24, of Meadow Close, Horsley Woodhouse, at Ilkeston. Proved guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that she drove a vehicle on Church Street, at Ripley, when she was using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £88 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kamil Kacper Bista, 32, of Millward Road, Loscoe, Heanor. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle on Heanor Road, at Loscoe, fitted with an exhaust system which was not maintained in good and efficient working order. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samuel Blood, 25, of New Hall Road, Chesterfield. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he caused a vehicle, he was in charge of, to stand in the road, on the M1 northbound motorway, at Tibshelf, so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jason Brown, 49, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Oakleys Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £159 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on Oakleys Road, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty.

Liam Buckley, 24, of Erewash Grove, Toton, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate on Craig Street, at Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Craig Street, at Long Eaton, when the front, offside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle when the front nearside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. No separate penalty.

Jamie Clark, 32, of Horsley Crescent, Langley Mill. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Station Road, at Langley Mill, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laura Sofia Congiu, 22, of Manor Road, South Wingfield, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 50mph, on Church Lane, at South Wingfield. Fined £230 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Daniel Shane Cooper, 19, of The Chase, Kilburn, at Belper. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Derby Road, at Heanor. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance at Heanor. Fined £160 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.