Latest Derby magistrates’ court results with cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston

The latest results from Derby magistrates’ court including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases.

Motoring

Jenny Royle, 24, of Bonds Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Fined £276 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Aiden James Dring, 28, of Derwent Avenue, Ilkeston. Found guilty of being the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop when required to do so by police on Cotmanhay Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Found guilty of using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £770 and must pay a £77 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Found guilty of driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Gareth Wall, 33, of Maple Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred on Steam Mill Lane, at Ripley, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and personal injury was caused to another person and there was a failure to stop. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Community order to last until January 22, 2019, with an 18 week curfew with electronic monitoring. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on Steam Mill Lane, at Ripley, without insurance. No separate penalty.

Callum Reece Harvey, 21, of Wyvern Avenue, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 51mph. Fined £275 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Paige Louise Ball, 24, of Windsor Crescent, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Windsor Crescent, at Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Other

Maggie Elizabeth Teer, 49, of Walnut Close, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Bath Street, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty at St Mary’s Wharf custody suite, in Derby. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 16, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Pleaded guilty to a further count of being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Walnut Close, Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Ryan Bowen, 23, of Elnor Street, Langley Mill. Pleaded guilty to damaging belonging to FAVEO Housing CIC on Elnor Street, at Heanor. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order imposed for offences including two thefts, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing alcohol belonging to Tesco, at Rutland Street, Ilkeston, assault by beating at Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston, assault by beating of another complainant at Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston, and damaging headphones valued at £20 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, at Ilkeston, and damaging wooden benches and a metal gazebo pole to the value of £80 at Ripley. Admitted being convicted for an offence while he was subject to a community order which had been imposed for being a vagrant on enclosed premises. Community order revoked. Committed to prison for four months and four weeks.

Lane Lumley, 26, of Stanley Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door on Stanley Street, at Long Eaton. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 16, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Cameron Cotterill-Drew, 30, of Norbert Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Royal Derby Hospital. Fined £40 and must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to committing a racially aggravated assault. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a six-month conditional discharge imposed for possessing a class B drug. No action taken on the breach. Admitted being convicted for an offence while a community order was in force for wasting police time. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of causing wasteful employment of the police by making a false report to give rise to apprehension. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Liam Webb, 30, of Guinea Close, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Ford Focus Zetec. Must pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Paul Arthur Henry Bostock, 39, of Market Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person by telephone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Theft

Nathan Luke Harris, 33, of Howitt Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a chainsaw from Taylor Lane, Loscoe, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing gel belonging to W Boyes, on Market Street, at Heanor. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a card reader at Carlton Close, at Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Samsung television belonging to Derbyshire Council refuse site, at Taylor Lane, Loscoe. Pleaded guilty to stealing washing powder belonging to The One Stop, on Market Street, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to stealing two pairs of jeans belonging to W Boyes, on Market Street, at Heanor. Also arrested for breaching bail conditions. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Andrew David Brown, 47, of York Road, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing various goods valued at £204.65 belonging to Aldi, at Sandiacre. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 28, 2018, with a six-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Kelly Marie Rigney, 37, of Fairfield Road, Horsley Woodhouse. Pleaded guilty to stealing baby milk belonging to Boots, on Market Street, at Heanor. Must pay £30 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to stealing food items belonging to Spar service station, on Derby Road, at Heanor. Must pay £50 compensation.

Assault

Luke Limb, 31, of Archer Road, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating against a different complainant at Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to a further count of assault by beating against another different complainant at Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston. Must pay £50 compensation. Community order to last until March 16, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Aiden Martin, 24, of The Green, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to an assault at Royal Derby Hospital. Must pay £100 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for 15 weeks.

Drugs

James Sands-Edwards, 42, of Sandbed Lane, Bargate, Belper. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing amphetamine, a controlled class B drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.