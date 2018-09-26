Latest Derby magistrates’ court results with cases from Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results are listed below with cases linked to Ripley and Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Richard David Edge, 40, of Bunting Close, Dale Abbey, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a specific person by WhatsApp messages which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Jones, 34, of Oxford Street, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Craig Douglas Rigley, 38, of Duke Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including stealing a wallet on Foxley Road, at Ilkeston, committing three counts of fraud by using someone else’s bank card to make a gain, sending an offensive message, using threatening behaviour and failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Must pay £60 costs. Community order to last until September 11, 2019, with a Mental Health Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Alex Benson, 33, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police car registration. Must pay £150 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing six tablets of Zopiclone, a controlled class C drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for two years.

Phillip Anthony Stinson, 44, of Garden Crescent, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing air fresheners valued at £77.84 belonging to B&M Bargains. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 16 weeks suspended for 18 months implemented as a sentence of 12 weeks of custody.

Cameron Cotterill-Drew, 30, of St Norbert Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to causing wasteful employment of the police by knowingly making a false report to Derbyshire Constabulary to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for six months imposed for an offence of possessing MMB-Fubinaca. No action taken on the breach. Order to continue. Community order to last until September 12, 2019, with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Aaron James Brennan, 26, of College Street, Long Eaton. Indicated a guilty plea to acting in an anti-social manner which was likely to cause alarm or distress at The New Inn, on Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton, which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to going to the Petersham Estate, at Long Eaton, which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for 32 weeks.

Motoring

Nad Malik, 47, of Newton Close, Barrow-Upon-Soar, Loughborough. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a Mercedes van on the M1 motorway at Tibshelf, between Junctions 28 and 35a, while it was subject to regulations, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 62mph. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Tambuezai Mutingwende, 45, of Edinburgh Court, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a Mazda on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway at Long Eaton, between Junctions 23 and 26, which is subject to a temporary speed restriction, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 61mph. Fined £76 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Grigore Marian David, 31, of Wilford Grove, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a Mercedes at Junction 28, of the M1 motorway and the A38 while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months due to repeat offending.

Stuart Dixon, 46, of Independent Hill, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot on the A3024, a restricted road, at Southampton, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Emerton, 55, of Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed. Fined £384 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £127.09 and £85 costs.

Kyle Barrie Andrews, of Manor Road, Belper. Complaint for a football banning order because it is alleged that the respondent caused or contributed to violence or disorder in the United Kingdom connected to an international friendly fixture with Holland which took place on March 23, 2018. Football banning order made for three years.

Assault

Lee Wilcox, 40, of Lawrence Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. Community order to last until March 11, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to a maximum of 20 days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Ellie Fretwell, 30, of Archer Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese belonging to Tesco, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £185 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing bacon valued at £110 belonging to Tesco, on Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cheese valued at £75 belonging to Tesco, on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing food belonging to Heron Foods, on Bath Street, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £70 to £80 belonging to Poundland, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £120 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products belonging to One Stop, on Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston. Must pay £276.02 compensation. Pleading guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £52.44 belonging to One Stop, On Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £54.58 belonging to One Stop, on Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £45 belonging to One Stop, On Charlotte Street, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £50 belonging to Poundland, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £41 belonging to One Stop, on Charlotte Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products valued at £63.50 belonging to One Stop, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing cleaning products and nappies valued at £72.94 belonging to Poundstretcher, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, at Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing crayons valued at £40 belonging to Argos, at Waterside Retail Park, on Station Road, Ilkeston. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for two thefts from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original theft offences of stealing fabric conditioner belonging to Wilkinson’s, on Bath Street, Ilkeston, and stealing items valued at £159.11 belonging to Morrisons, on Nottingham Road, at Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 20 weeks.