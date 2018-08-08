Latest magistrates’ court results from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest magistrates’ court results for cases from Belper, Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor are listed below.

Motoring

Court.

Stephen Rawson, 54, of Gatehouse Lane, Hathersage, Hope Valley. Pleaded guilty to speeding on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway at Tibshelf. Fined £978 and must pay a £97 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Madalina Elena Tanait, 31, of Birrell Road, Nottingham. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she committed two counts of failing to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for six months.

Afzal Araf, 33, of Dairy House Road, Derby. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that they were speeding at Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam. Fined £304 and must pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Philip James Green, 19, of Castle Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person and failed to report the accident to police. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ian Carl Wright, 41, of Brookside Cottage, Sunderland. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Charlie Edward Casswell, 22, of Austen Avenue, Sawley. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Viorel Constantin, 31, of Burford Road, Nottingham. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed at Ripley to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Adrian Marian Mihaescu, 21, of Wimbourne Road, Nottingham. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Derby Road, in Sandiacre, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Derby Road, at Sandiacre, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Deborah Mills, 50, of Elvaston Drive, Sawley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding at the B6540 Tamworth Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £96 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mark Joseph Seaton, 39, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that at Ripley he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stephanie Shaw, 59, of Taft Avenue, Sandiacre. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Remus Ovidiu Sirbu, 31, of Bramcote Street, Nottingham. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle on Waverley Street, Long Eaton, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gavin Fred Revell, 31, of Gatcombe Grove, Sandiacre. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove an Audi vehicle on West Gate, at Long Eaton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used an Audi vehicle on West Gate, at Long Eaton, without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Jason Coats, 48, of Mill View, Belper. Pleaded guilty to harassment. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 24, 2019, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

David Brown, 38, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a rear door window valued at £300. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £300 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Graham Melvin Wathall, 33, of Ray Street, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a certain person at Somercotes which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing crack cocaine at Somercotes. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 29, 2019, with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher David Curzon Pollard, 30, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley. Indicated a guilty plea to contacting a certain person by telephone which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. Fined £467 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 1, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until August 1, 2020. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months for the offences of being drunk-and-disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. No action taken on the breach.

Theft

Robert Mark Barraclough, 43, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing items valued at £83 belonging to the Co-op, on Maple Avenue, Ripley. Must pay £83 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing items valued at £128.06 belonging to the Co-op, at South Normanton, Alfreton. Must pay £128.06 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing items valued at £150 belonging to Nether Green Euro Garage, at Langley Mill. Must pay £150 compensation. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Tom O’Meara, 67, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pack of sausages, cooked ham slices, packs of four cans of lager, sliced corn beef and a banana belonging to Lidl supermarket, on Chapel Street, Ripley. Must pay £7.17 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.