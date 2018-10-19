Legion Women’s Section conference in Chesterfield honours members’ hard work

Members from four Derbyshire Royal British Legion Women’s Section (WS) branches and guests got together at Haig House, Chesterfield, for a conference and purse presentation. Janie Martin, the Women’s Section national vice-president for the East Midlands, received the purses and presented certificates of appreciation to Kathleen Daily of Bakewell, AJ Welldressers of Bakewell, Mary Hooper, who chairs Chesterfield WS, and Gladys Smith of Chesterfield for their hard work.

