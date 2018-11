Restaurant and takeaway chain Pizza Hut is looking for some seasonal staff for Christmas.

The group is looking for delivery shift managers, bike riders and car drivers for its delivery teams at restaurants in Chesterfield, Brampton, Ilkeston and Chaddesden.

Servers, Christmas staff and kitchen staff are also needed in Brampton.

For full details, visit http://www.careersatpizzahut.co.uk