Loony Party to meet in Belper during Amber Valley CAMRA beer festival

The Loony Party has revealed plans to hold its annual conference in Belper to coincide with next month’s CAMRA beer and cider festival.

The perennial jesters of British politics will travel from all over the country to meet in town between Thursday and Sunday, September 27-29.

Party leader Alan ‘Howling Laud’ Hope said: “One of Belper’s main claims to fame is that for its size and area it has the most public houses of anywhere in the UK.

“Honestly, it was sheer coincidence that our weekend also coincides with the CAMRA festival. It should be interesting.”

The conference is being held in the George and Dragon on Bridge Street, and will include a programme of entertainment running alongside official party business.

Alan said: “We have lined up acts including Vince Ripper and the Rodent Show, Dale Rowles and the Black Dog Band, Gripper and the Gonads, Gareth Ike—yes, David’s son—the B.U.M.S from Wales, Joe Jammer from Chicago and Loony Party stalwarts the Big Fibbers and Bad-Axe.

“It promises to be the best fun-loving party conference in the ‘looniverse’. See you all there.”

The four-day CAMRA festival will be held at Strutts and host its own programme of entertainment and live music from bands such as Crossroads, the Fab Two, Acorn Roots, and Headshrinka.

The Belper in Wartime group will also be holding with a First World War centenary exhibition, talks and performances.

For full details, visit www.ambervalleycamra.org.uk.