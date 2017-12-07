Lucky day in Whatstandwell as two Postcode Lottery winners get £30,000

It was a lucky day for two Whatstandwell residents when their street came up on the People’s Postcode Lottery earlier this month.

Lottery amabassador Danyl Johnson visited the village to present the cheques to Alan Freeman, 83, and Brian Phillips, 61, who each won £30,000 after their postcode DE4 5NT came up in the draw.

Alan was joined by his partner Dorothy Parmer when he found out how much he’d won, and they knew exactly what the money would be going on.

He said: “That’ll be half a dozen cruises. We went on our first cruise because Dorothy doesn’t like the very cold winters so we went away for six weeks.

“We did another one last summer and I didn’t think we’d go again but I’m sure we will now we’ve won this.”

Brian’s partner Mary Clarke received the cheque on his behalf and said: “We’ve never won anything before so I just can’t believe it.

“I think it’ll take a while for it to sink in – and then we’ll need to have a think about what to spend it on.”

Danyl said: “It has been fantastic to meet our lucky winners and I hope they will now enjoy spending their money. Congratulations to them.”

A minimum of 31 per cent of the lottery’s ticket sales goes directly to charities, totalling more than £246million to date for over 3,000 good causes.

Among the recent beneficiaries was Tiny Teddies Community Crèche in Ashbourne, which landed £2,000 last year to increase its capacity.

For more information, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.