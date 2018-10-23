Mad Millennials mental health project to launch in Belper on Friday

A Belper woman is hosting a fundraising launch night this week for the non-profit mental health organisation she has set up to support young adults.

Lauren Bamford, 23, is one of two brains behind Mad Millennials, which is being set up to complement existing NHS and third-sector services through peer support, workshops, and digital tools.

With a postgraduate degree under her belt, Lauren is now working as a researcher in self-harm and suicide prevention for the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Trust, but she and university friend Charlotte Brockman were inspired to start the project based on their own personal experiences of mental health.

Lauren said: “We have both struggled with it quite a lot in recent years and accessed professional and secondary services.

“As great as they can be, we saw a gap for people around their 20s who might not quite need professional help, but could benefit from talking to someone their own age with a similar understanding of problems like relationships and managing finances.”

She added: “A lot of the time it may not be necessary to see a GP, but you might feel unable to talk to family or friends about what’s going on.

“We also want to link up with businesses so they can learn how to talk about wellness in the workplace and address any issues which arise.”

Since they first had the idea in June, Mad Millennials has already attracted £500 in start-up funding from O2.

That will help Lauren and Charlotte build a website, produce content such as podcasts, and run two interactive workshops in London and Manchester next year with high-profile guest speakers..

Lauren is keen to establish a presence in her home town too, and so is hosting a launch night at Yardley’s restaurant, on Bridge Street, on Friday, October 26, 7-10pm, which everyone is invited to attend.

She said: “It’s a chance to raise awareness of what we’re doing and hopefully raise more money for the project.

“We’ll be doing a talk about who we are and what we want to achieve, and then the rest of the night will be really relaxed with live music.”

Organisations interested in finding out more about project can contact Lauren and Charlotte by writing to madmillennials@hotmail.com.