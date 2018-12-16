Magistrates give a Chesterfield thief a chance after she stole clothes for Christmas presents

A thief who stole an ornamental stone for her son as well as clothing for Christmas gifts has been given a chance by magistrates.

Emma Jane Walton, 34, of Prospect Terrace, Brockwell, Chesterfield, admitted committing the two thefts when she appeared at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on December 12.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said Walton had been seen going into a drive on Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, in August and stealing an ornamental garden stone.

He added that she also stole clothing from Primark, on Market Place, Chesterfield, on November 16, but she was detained by security staff.

She admitted the thefts to police and said she had stolen the stone for her son who collects them.

Walton, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the two thefts and admitted failing to surrender to custody for a previously scheduled hearing.

Defence solicitor Denney Lau said Walton has been going through a very difficult time and she had wanted to please her son.

He added that she had also stolen children’s clothing as Christmas gifts.

Magistrates sentenced Walton to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned if she re-offends she will be re-sentenced for the thefts with any new crimes.

She was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £10 compensation.