Man arrested after car ploughs into Derbyshire hair salon

A car ploughed into a Derbyshire hair salon last night – devastating the business.

The frontage of Holland and Feurrado in Town Street, Duffield, was smashed, brickwork was damaged and the interior left in disarray following the collision.

This image shows the destruction inside the salon. Image: Lisa Feurtado.

A Mitsubishi 4x4 was found nearby and a 52-year-old man was arrested by Derbyshire police on suspicion of driving without due care and attention, driving while unfit through alcohol and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Joint owner Lisa Feurtado, 41, of Oakwood, described the damage to her business as ‘absolutely huge’.

She said: “Obviously we are absolutely devastated.

“We are in shock really.

“We’ve lost the whole of the front of the shop.

“The car has driven through the salon and pushed everything to the back.

“Last night we had a lot of local residents come and help us clear the salon.

“It’s going to take a while to get fully repaired but we are hoping to block off the front of the shop and trade from the back as soon as possible.”

Chance Walton-Ashmore, 24, who lives nearby in Wirksworth Road, heard the impact from his bedroom. He said: “We heard a horn going off constantly for about five minutes and it started to get on our nerves.

“The car was abandoned outside our window on the opposite side of the road.

“We looked outside to have a look and it was all crumpled at the front and had bricks on the bumper.

“It was crazy.”

Emma Clay, 38, assistant manager of B Beauty and Spa next door to the hair salon, said they have been forced to close today as the collision affected their upstairs rooms.

She said: “We can’t open until someone has checked the supporting beams.

“Half of our building goes over the two shops.

“We are okay downstairs but obviously we can’t use upstairs like the manicure and pedicure room.

“We all came in because we were due in at 9.30am but we sent people home.”