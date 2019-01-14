Man charged with dangerous driving after crashing a car in Derbyshire

A 24-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop for police after the car he was driving in Long Eaton flipped onto its roof.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the driver failed to stop and the unit then lost the car as it drove through town but found it again "flipped on it’s roof after hitting five cars".

The crashed car

A spokesman said: "The driver was then seen jumping into the canal."

Liam Swinfield, aged 24 of Marriott Avenue, Chilwell has been charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance and no MOT after the incident on Saturday, January 12.

He has been remanded and is set to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today.