Man charged with killing 100-year-old woman in Derbyshire

A man is due to appear in court charged with manslaughter and robbery after the death of a 100-year-old woman in Derbyshire.

Sofija Kaczan was allegedly attacked and robbed in the Normanton area of Derby on the morning of Monday, May 28

She suffered a broken neck and a number of other injuries and died on Wednesday.

Last night, Derbyshire police said Arthur Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, has been charged with manslaughter and robbery.

The 39-year-old is expected to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court this morning.

DCI Darren De'ath, the senior investigating officer for Derbyshire police, said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their help in this case.

"We are pleased that we have been able to bring these charges which will now be placed before the courts."

'Dear old lady'

Ms Kaczan is reported to have forgiven her attacker at a mass at Royal Derby Hospital before she died.

An inquest into Ms Kaczan's death was opened and adjourned yesterday.

According to the BBC, Dr Robert Hunter, senior coroner for Derbyshire, described her as a 'dear old lady'.

The inquest heard Ms Kaczan was born in Poland and met her future husband at a German prison camp during World War Two before they moved to England in 1948.