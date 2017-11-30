Man gets a suspended prison sentence after breaching Sex Offenders’ Register

A man who failed to comply with the terms of the Sex Offenders’ Register has been given 12 weeks of custody suspended for two years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 23 how Alan Jones, 47, of no fixed abode, breached Sexual Offences Act requirements in Chesterfield after he was placed on the register indefinitely in 1997. He pleaded guilty to the breach after failing to notify police of a new address, new bank details and that he had been living with children at a new household.

Jones must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.