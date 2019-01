The driver of a stolen digger was 'digging a hole' when police arrested him on the A38.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the digger was stolen from Mackworth an hour prior to them arresting the man last night.

A Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "The driver from Leeds already ‘digging a hole’ trying to offer an explanation as to why exactly he is driving a stolen digger at 10pm."