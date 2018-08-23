Man is fined after breaching a restraining order with a Facebook message

A man has been fined after he breached a restraining order by indirectly contacting his ex-partner by a Facebook message.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, August 23, how David Brown, 38, of Coronation Drive, at South Normanton, was originally given a conditional discharge and a restraining order after damaging a window at his ex’s home in Alfreton.

But prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said Brown allegedly contacted a neighbour by Facebook with a message asking if they could get a phone number off his ex and there was a message asking if his ex was in.

Mrs Haslam added: “It upset the complainant and brought all the emotions back after the court case and she does not want contact.”

Brown pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order on August 4 after it had been imposed on July 28.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “They had resided together and had been in a relationship for some time and there had been a dispute and he had been kicked out and he broke the window to get back into the home.”

Mr Strelley added that Brown had taken medication and spent the night in a tent and he had taken an overdose and needed to be taken to hospital and was later arrested and given a conditional discharge and a restraining order.

Brown had been sentenced at a Saturday court hearing in July, according to Mr Strelley, and he had not understood the conditions of his restraining order.

Mr Strelley added: “It’s a breach but it’s indirect contact and it was a misunderstanding on his part and he has accepted the relationship has come to an end and he’s moved to an alternate address.”

Magistrates fined Brown £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

His restraining order was also altered to include a ban from visiting the complainant’s road in Alfreton.