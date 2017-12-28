Man is narrowly spared from custody after sending offensive letters

A man has been warned he could go to prison if he commits a further offence after he sent offensive letters to his former partner and her daughter.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 21 how Stephen Dixon, 51, of South Street North, New Whittington, Chesterfield, admitted sending the two letters after he had received an insulting text from his former partner’s son and he had allegedly received an upsetting phone call from his ex.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “There had been texts sent from the complainant’s son of a threatening and abusive nature.

“He received an unpleasant phone call from the complainant making a comment about his mum who is ill with cancer.”

Dixon pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a letter which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive.

The probation service stated that Dixon has been making good progress regarding a previously imposed order and that he has been addressing his alcohol issues.

Miss Sargent added: “The letters were quite clearly inappropriate and there were comments that were particularly unpleasant for the complainant and he readily accepts that and there has not been contact between the parties for some time.”

District Judge Andrew Davison sentenced Dixon to a 16 week custodial sentence suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a 12 week curfew.

He also imposed a two-year restraining order and warned Dixon if he re-offends or fails to comply with his suspended sentence order he will face going to prison.

Dixon must also pay £200 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.